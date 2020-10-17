Kangana Ranaut on Mumbai Police’s FIR against her: Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me

It is reported that Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been accused of dividing communities with their tweets.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t know how to mince her words. The actress, who is an avid social media user, has been voicing her opinion on Twitter. But her recent tweets landed her in legal trouble as the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has been accused of spreading communal hatred and dividing communities with her posts. According to media reports, the Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has directed the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Now the Judgementall Hai Kya actress has reacted to this FIR and feels that the Maharashtra government seems to be obsessing over her. Kangana made the statement in her recent tweet as she shared her look from the first day celebration of Navratri wherein she looked lovely in red coloured embroidered kurta which she had paired with a cream coloured lehenga and red dupatta with heavy border. In the caption, Kangana wrote, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu Sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about the FIR against her:

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

For the uninitiated, the complaint against Kangana and Rangoli was filed by Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed who accused the ladies of attempting to create a rift between artistes of different communities, insulting religions and calling them murderers on social media. The media reports suggested that the charges that apparently have been levelled against Kangana and Rangoli include sedition and blasphemy and sections 295A, 153A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code are reportedly included in the same.

