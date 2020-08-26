Kangana Ranaut on Narcotics Control Bureau joining Sushant's death probe: Many A listers will be behind bars

Kangana Ranaut stated that if the NCB begins investigating and probes Bollywood's nexus with such elements then there is a possibility that many A-listers might face jail.

chimed in on the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput probe and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. For the unversed, the latest investigating agency to join the probe is the Narcotics Control Bureau after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle. Kangana said that if the NCB begins investigating and probes Bollywood's nexus with such elements then there is a possibility that many A-listers might face jail.

Kangana's tweet read, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Kangana's tweets comes hours after Rhea's multiple WhatsApp chats from 2017 and 2019 revealed that there was discussion about 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA'. Turns out, the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering angle came across these chats and informed the CBI as well as the NCB.

As per latest reports on Wednesday, the NCB is set to join Sushant's death and have already started examining documents. NCB director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

Meanwhile, the CBI continues to interrogate those close the actor. Today, Sushant's building watchman, house help Neeraj and two Mumbai Police officers were snapped entering the DRDO guest house where investigation is underway. As per reports, the CBI has also found in 'procedural lapses' in Mumbai Police's investigation.

