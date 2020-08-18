Kangana Ranaut on Naseeruddin's 'half educated starlet' remark: Would you say if I was Anil Kapoor’s daughter?

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had recently taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut in an interview and stated that "no one is interested" in her opinions.

has raked up another storm on social media and this time it is with Naseeruddin Shah. The veteran actor had recently taken a dig at Kangana in an interview with India Today and stated that "no one is interested" in her opinions. He had said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant."

He had also added, "If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it." Hitting out at Naseeruddin, Kangana also took an indirect dig at and .

She tweeted, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter? (sic)."

Sharing another tweet with a link of their interview from last year, Kangana further wrote, "Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me."

Take a look at her tweets below:

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me... https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Speaking about the unrest in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Naseeruddin told the portal, "Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested."

ALSO READ: Team Kangana Ranaut alleges Karan Johar wanted to ruin Sushant’s career; Ask govt to take back his Padma Shri

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×