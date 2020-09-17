  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on National Unemployment Day trend: They turned my office into graveyard, left many unemployed

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news after BMC demolished her office in Mumbai amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Now, she took a dig at the trend 'National Unemployment Day' via photos of her demolished office.
121623 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 04:10 pm
Kangana Ranaut on National Unemployment Day trend: They turned my office into graveyard, left many unemployed
Kangana Ranaut recently made her way to Manali after spending 4 days in Mumbai amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Last week, her office was demolished by BMC in Mumbai over 'illegal construction' while she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. After she reached Mumbai, she went to her office and shared photos of her demolished place. Now, the actress took to social media to hit back at a trend of 'National Unemployment Day' on Twitter and expressed that people who broke her house and took others' jobs away, are the ones celebrating unemployment day. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana tweeted on the trend on the social media site and said that they turned her office into a graveyard, made many people unemployed and now are marking 'National Unemployment Day' on September 17. The actress questioned it and claimed that films tend to provide employment to many on the sets and when it releases in theatres, it generates jobs for popcorn sellers as well. Further, she said that after taking away her and others jobs, these people are commemorating Unemployment Day. 

She wrote, "मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं (My Work place was turned into a graveyard. Many left unemploted, A film unit gives employement to hundreds of people, after a film releases in theatre, it runs household of even a popcorn seller. After taking away our employment, today, they are celebrating National Unemployment Day 17 Sept.)" With this, Kangana shared photos of her demolished office with fans.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Kangana has claimed a compensation of Rs 2 Crore from BMC for demolishing her office. During the day, she had sent out a video birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress returned to Manali on September 4 with her sister amid her Y+ Security. Reportedly, she is in 10 day quarantine at home post her return to Manali. Post the demolition of her office, Kangana had lashed out at BMC and the Maharashtra Government in a video. Her mother Asha Ranaut too had questioned BMC's actions. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila 'soft porn star': Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker & others back the Rangeela star 

Credits :Kangana Ranaut twitter

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Nehru's birth anniversary- Children's Day Indira's birth anniversary- National Integration Day Rajiv's birth anniversary-Sadbhavna Diwas Modi's birthday- National Unemployment Day Celebrate with pakoras.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

WELL SAID KANGANA ! BRAVO MY LOVE AND SUPPORT FROM UAE !

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Modi enforces lockdown and thousands became jobless due to it , first Kangana should stop supporting and praising Modi

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bhow bhow bhow.... keep barking, no A list celebrity takes you seriously because they know you are crazy and you need help, the best thing is to ignore you and not give you the attention you want

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Aaaa thooo

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She should be locked up in a mental hospital, she's crazy, evil and dangerous

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Not her but you are mentally sick with your delusional ideas ! go you first for asylum Kangana is fine don't worry about her she is smart !

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She is a waste & short of talent. Apart from just 2 movies, she hasn't done any good work. I don't know how she survived so far? I think she already decided to hang her boots & that's why I feel this is her launch campaign into politics. And I am not surprised the way she started it. But she must remember, to survival here, she need to do lots of work on the ground.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

☺️ You can still pay them... Since you are such a CARING HUMANITARIAN....or maybe you could THINK ABOUT THE THINGS THAT YOU SAY, so that some of these people can keep their jobs in future

Anonymous 4 hours ago

You are in napotism with your sister your manager including near and dear persons as you employee.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

What's wrong? Watch films of talented actors whether they are star kids like Ranbir, Varun or big stars like Akshay and Aamir or the new stars like Ayushmann and Taapsee. Just watch the talent and hardwork not their star, star kid, outsider tags. Bcz then this will also b discriminative and unfair.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

LOL PAID COMMENTS TO SAVE ALL THESE LOSERS WHO DID NOT STAND FOR SSR !

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Well done by maharashtra.You are now leader of bjp ,......

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Mei mei mei ...me mine mera ... all about her always.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

So what about you , you are telling boycott nepo kid’s movie but the director,producer,photographers,lights men,scriptwriter, makeup artist are not nepo products! You are also destroying many people’s lives too, actually I hated mahesh bhudha from the start but there were really talented outsiders like Jishu Sen Gupta , and there were many talented singers who sang the song beautifully, poor singers got trolled because of mahesh bhudha , alia, Pooja, Aditya , etc.........

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Serves you right. Don't ever come back to mumbai.

