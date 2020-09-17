Kangana Ranaut on National Unemployment Day trend: They turned my office into graveyard, left many unemployed
Kangana Ranaut recently made her way to Manali after spending 4 days in Mumbai amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Last week, her office was demolished by BMC in Mumbai over 'illegal construction' while she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. After she reached Mumbai, she went to her office and shared photos of her demolished place. Now, the actress took to social media to hit back at a trend of 'National Unemployment Day' on Twitter and expressed that people who broke her house and took others' jobs away, are the ones celebrating unemployment day.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana tweeted on the trend on the social media site and said that they turned her office into a graveyard, made many people unemployed and now are marking 'National Unemployment Day' on September 17. The actress questioned it and claimed that films tend to provide employment to many on the sets and when it releases in theatres, it generates jobs for popcorn sellers as well. Further, she said that after taking away her and others jobs, these people are commemorating Unemployment Day.
She wrote, "मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं (My Work place was turned into a graveyard. Many left unemploted, A film unit gives employement to hundreds of people, after a film releases in theatre, it runs household of even a popcorn seller. After taking away our employment, today, they are celebrating National Unemployment Day 17 Sept.)" With this, Kangana shared photos of her demolished office with fans.
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:
मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
यें बलात्कार है, मेरे सपनों का, मेरे हौसलों का, मेरे आत्मसम्मान का और मेरे भविष्य का @INCIndia #NationlUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/DHl02Ec0eD
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
जो कभी मंदिर था उसे क़ब्रिस्तान बना दिया, देखो मेरे सपनों को कैसे तोड़ा, यह बलात्कार नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1ppQWiPjI2
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
एक उम्र बीत जाती है घर बनाने में और तुम आह भी नहीं करते बस्तियाँ जलाने में
यह देखो क्या से क्या कर दिया मेरे घर को क्या यह बलात्कार नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1TVaTSAJCc
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Meanwhile, as per reports, Kangana has claimed a compensation of Rs 2 Crore from BMC for demolishing her office. During the day, she had sent out a video birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress returned to Manali on September 4 with her sister amid her Y+ Security. Reportedly, she is in 10 day quarantine at home post her return to Manali. Post the demolition of her office, Kangana had lashed out at BMC and the Maharashtra Government in a video. Her mother Asha Ranaut too had questioned BMC's actions.
