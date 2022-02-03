Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur look absolute fire at Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party; PICS

Tiku Weds Sheru is a special feat for Kangana Ranaut as it marks her debut production venture. After being in front of the camera throughout her career in showbiz, Kangana is all set to take her place behind it as she turns producer. Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Avneet Kaur as leads. Yep, we absolutely can’t wait to see how Kangana fairs with the Producer’s hat. As the team finished their shoot schedule recently, they hosted a wrap-up party today. And let us tell you, the trio looked absolutely stunning!

In the pictures from the party, Kangana Ranaut looked flawless as usual in a flaming hot red midi dress which she paired up with red heels. Her hair and makeup was done immaculately, accentuating her gorgeous features. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur, with her girlish charm, looked stunning in a maroon bodycon dress and silver heels. Her hair was left open and she had sported bangs. Finally, coming to the legendary Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he looked dashing in his simple yet classy formal attire. He wore a navy jacket, with a light blue sweater underneath and paired it up with dark coloured pants and formal shoes.

Take a look:

Kangana also took to her Instagram to announce Tiku Weds Sheru’s wrap-up. Kangana shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. She also shared the looks of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film as she penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the film. Kangana expressed gratitude and wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

