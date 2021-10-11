Kangana Ranaut & Nawazuddin Siddiqui can't stop smiling as they prep for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'; PIC

Ever since Kangana Ranaut had announced her upcoming project ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production banner with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, fans were quite excited to see both the talented actors in one frame. Today, taking to her Instagram handle Kangana shared a picture of her and Nawaz sitting on a couch and it appears as if the actors have started their preparation for the upcoming project. In this pic, both Kangana and Nawaz are smiling their heart out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of her sitting on the couch with both her legs up. Kangana looked pretty in a pink salwar kameez and had her hair tied in a ponytail. She rested her face on one hand and was smiling looking at Nawazudding Siddiqui who sat on another end of the couch. Nawaz wore a brown shirt over grey pants and was smiling too. This appears to be Kangana’s office and it is clear that they are prepping for Tiku Weds Sheru. Sharing this pic, the Panga actress wrote, “Guess who is in the house …My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii with Arvind Swami and Raj Arjun. The film managed to impress audiences and also has received rave reviews since its OTT premiere. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen next in Tejas. It is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala. She also has shot for Dhaakad in Budapest with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

