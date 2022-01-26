Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui pull an all-nighter at Tiku Weds Sheru shoot; Watch BTS video

Kangana Ranaut has impressed the audience several times with her acting mettle on the silver screen. She has many memorable roles and films to her credit, from Fashion and Queen, to Tanu Weds Manu and Thalaivii. After being in front of the camera throughout her career in showbiz, Kangana is all set to take her place behind it as she turns producer. The actress is debuting as a producer in the digital medium with her film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads. Kangana has shared some BTS glimpses of her shoot from the same.

Kangana Ranaut is quite an avid social media user, where she regularly shares updates and glimpses of her life with fans and folowers. Now, keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture and a video, thus giving fans a glimpse into her shoots. In the picture, we can see Kangana and Nawazuddin having a conversation. In the video, however, we get to see sneak peeks of the film sets. It looks like Kangana and Nawazuddin are all set to pull an all-nighter at Tiku Weds Sheru shoot today.

Take a look:

In terms of acting, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in and as Thalaivii, a biopic on the legendary actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.