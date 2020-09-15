Kangana Ranaut & Nikhil Dwivedi engage in a war of words after Jaya Bachchan’s speech on Defaming Industry

After Jaya Bachchan’s speech on ‘defaming film industry’, Kangana Ranaut and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi argue over the good and bad of Bollywood; Take a look

Today morning, veteran actor made headlines when, during a Rajya Sabha session, she lashed out at Kagnana Ranaut and MP Ravi Kishan for their remarks on Bollywood and defaming the film industry. After Jaya Bachchan’s parliamentary speech wherein she demanded the government to put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry, took to Twitter to hit back at the veteran actress and asked her whether she would have said that same thing if her son Abhishek Bachchan would have complained of harassment and if her daughter Shweta Bachchan was drugged as a teenage.

Later, Kangana condemned Samajwadi Party member Manish Jagan Agrawal for siding with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan as she wrote, “इंडस्ट्री सिर्फ़ करण जोहर/उसके पापा ने नहीं बनाई,बाबा साहेब फाल्के से लेकर हर कलाकार और मज़दूर ने बनाई है,उस फ़ौजी ने जिसने सीमाओं को बचाया,उस नेता ने जिसने संविधान की रक्षा की है,उस नागरिक ने जिसने टिकट ख़रीदा और दर्शक का किरदार निभाया,इंडस्ट्री करोड़ों भारतवासीयों ने बनाई है।…” Soon after, Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words with actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi after he questioned her for condemning Manish Jagan Agrawal. Nikhil wrote, “I too came from outside like you, but did not get as much success. The talent and hard work you put in was more than me. But nobody stopped me from being successful, and nobody will stop you either. That's why you are what you are.” Adding, he wrote, “We have also bought tickets for your films, but if you do something wrong or right tomorrow, we can neither blame the whole film industry nor we praise them.'

Well, after Nikhil’s tweets, the Queen actress hit back at the producer as she wrote, “What did you build? Item Numbers? Most of the sleazy films? Of drugs culture? Treason and Terrorism?” Adding, she wrote, “The world laughs at Bollywood. It is a mockery everywhere in the country. Dawood has also earned money and name, but if you want honour, then try to earn it, don't hide behind black tricks.”

इंडस्ट्री सिर्फ़ करण जोहर/उसके पापा ने नहीं बनाई,बाबा साहेब फाल्के से लेकर हर कलाकार और मज़दूर ने बनाई है,उस फ़ौजी ने जिसने सीमाओं को बचाया,उस नेता ने जिसने संविधान की रक्षा की है,उस नागरिक ने जिसने टिकट ख़रीदा और दर्शक का किरदार निभाया,इंडस्ट्री करोड़ों भारतवासीयों ने बनाई है। https://t.co/klkJlqcJ6C — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

क्या निर्माण किया? आइटम नम्बर्ज़ का? अधिकतर वाहियात फ़िल्मों का? ड्रग्स कल्चर का? देशद्रोह और टेररिज़म का? बॉलीवुड पे दुनिया हंसती है, देश का हर जगह मखौल बनाया जाता है, पैसे और नाम तो दवूद ने भी कमाया है मगर इज़्ज़त चाहिए तो उसे कमाने की कोशिश करो काली करतूतें छुपाने की नहीं । https://t.co/PbFlDage82 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

जी मैं आकर्षित हुई क्यूँकि जो माफिया यहाँ लोगों पे अत्याचार और जुल्म कर रही है, उसकी पोल एक दिन खुलनी थी, और खुल गयी https://t.co/kypblkYjvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

आप सच कह रहे हैं, हम सब अपने लिए ही जीते हैं जो भी करते हैं अपने लिए ही करते हैं मगर कभी कभी हम में से कुछ एक को ज़िंदगी इतना सताती है की वो हर ख़ौफ़ से आज़ाद हो जाते हैं, ज़िंदगी के मायने बदल जाते है मक़सद बदल जाते हैं, ऐसा भी होता है, यह भी एक सच है । https://t.co/B4TMBkzqEI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

