  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut on no probe in Karan Johar's viral party video: He gets special privileges

Last year, Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with Mumbai Police over Karan Johar's alleged "drug" party but no action was taken. Kangana Ranaut weighs in on no probe in the matter.
11325 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut on lack of investigation in Karan Johar's alleged "drug" party videoKangana Ranaut on lack of investigation in Karan Johar's alleged "drug" party video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut is weighing on the lack of probe in Karan Johar's viral party video from last year. For the unversed, KJo's alleged "drug" party video from last year has caught everyone's attention yet again. The viral video featuring Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor landed in legal trouble when Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police last year but there was no investigation. Kangana, in an interview with Times Now, was asked about no probe in the matter. 

She was also asked about why there was an action demanded against Kangana with connection to drugs but no action on Karan. Speaking with the channel Kangana said she isn't friends with Aditya Thackeray. Karan is Aditya's close friend. Pointing about they have shown their friendship on Twitter, Kangana said that their friendship gives Karan "special privileges." "Johar gets special privileges but our houses are razed as we raise our voice against injustice," she said. 

Earlier today, Sirsa filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau asking the agency to look into the alleged "drug" party. Sharing his letter written to the NCB chief, Sisra tweeted, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!" 

In the letter, he requested that the stars present in the video are questioned for consumption and possession of drugs. Check out the tweet below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at Jaya Bachchan yet again: Which 'thaali' has Jaya ji and industry given?

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement