Kangana Ranaut on no probe in Karan Johar's viral party video: He gets special privileges

Last year, Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with Mumbai Police over Karan Johar's alleged "drug" party but no action was taken. Kangana Ranaut weighs in on no probe in the matter.

is weighing on the lack of probe in 's viral party video from last year. For the unversed, KJo's alleged "drug" party video from last year has caught everyone's attention yet again. The viral video featuring , Vicky Kaushal, , , , and landed in legal trouble when Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police last year but there was no investigation. Kangana, in an interview with Times Now, was asked about no probe in the matter.

She was also asked about why there was an action demanded against Kangana with connection to drugs but no action on Karan. Speaking with the channel Kangana said she isn't friends with Aditya Thackeray. Karan is Aditya's close friend. Pointing about they have shown their friendship on Twitter, Kangana said that their friendship gives Karan "special privileges." "Johar gets special privileges but our houses are razed as we raise our voice against injustice," she said.

Earlier today, Sirsa filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau asking the agency to look into the alleged "drug" party. Sharing his letter written to the NCB chief, Sisra tweeted, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"

In the letter, he requested that the stars present in the video are questioned for consumption and possession of drugs. Check out the tweet below:

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

