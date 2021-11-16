Kangana Ranaut now targets Mahatma Gandhi; Says 'Offering another cheek gets only bheekh and not azaadi'

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversy. After her comment on India's independence a few days back on Navika Kumar's show, the actress has once again taken a dig at Mahatma Gandhi and India’s freedom. Today, the actress has shared another fresh post on her Instagram stories. The actress has shared an old newspaper article and wrote, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide.” Well, the header of the article reads “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.”

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress wrote along with a note which reads, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get azaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely.” She further claimed that Gandhi never supported Bhagat Singh or Subhash Chandra Bose. “There is evidence that suggest Gandhi ji wanted to Bhagat Singh to be hanged…So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes," she went on to add.