Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri Award if proven wrong for her ‘real freedom’ remark

Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing her words and is often seen making sharp comments on things happening around her. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress drew massive flak after she made a strong statement declaring that India attained ‘real freedom’ in 2014 after Narendra Modi led government came into power. And now, Kangana is once again making the headlines for a yet another strong remark defending herself and offering to return her Padma Shri award if proven wrong.

Defending herself, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared some excerpts to ‘set the record straight’. In another story, she wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this”. This isn’t all. Kangana also sought answers for Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose’s death..

She wrote, “I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

For the uninitiated, the row sparked after Kangana made the controversial statement a day after being awarded the Padma Shri Award. Speaking about India’s freedom struggle, Kangana said, “Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That was not freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014.)”