Kangana Ranaut officially debuts on Twitter, Netizens trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter to welcome the actress

Today morning, all the die-hard fans were in for a treat when the Queen actress officially made her Twitter debut. Yes, Kangana Ranaut made her Twitter debut by posting a short video and in the said video, she informed her fans that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. What next, soon after, fans of the actress took to Twitter to trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter to express a sense of happiness to see their star on Twitter.

Yes, while all this while, Kangana’s sister and team were handling the Twitter account, and finally, on August 21, 2020, this Manikarnika actress made her Twitter debut. Well, seeing the immense love being showered on her, Kangana Ranaut shared an appreciation post for all her fans as she wrote, “So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter Folded hands immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome Smiling face with 3 heartsFolded handsRed heart…”

While one fan wrote, “You are a true queen & loved by so many! I’m so happy that you joined Twitter. Smiling face with smiling eyesHeart suit #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter,” another wrote, “Liberals will have problem with kangana's blunt and straight forward statements for sure. #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter #KanganaRanaut Huge respect for her…” While currently, Kangana Ranaut is quarantining in Manali with her parents, on the work front, she will next be seen in Dhaakad and the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi.

#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

No one can stand front of Kangna,

She is Fire and Brave Girl

Most welcome Qween pic.twitter.com/BxmjXG7FPB — Àmt (@AmitKum59121280) August 21, 2020

Welcome on Twitter Ma'am @KanganaTeam Entire INDIA has been waiting for this from very long. #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/C11dJTALb9 — Durgesh Verma (@imDurgeshVerma) August 21, 2020

She is Queen in real life too.

Iam from hyderabad mam, big fan of you. Lots of love and huge respect @KanganaTeam#ArrestRheaTai#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/O9rZ6z0I2y — Vishwajith vishwa (@VishwajithPodi1) August 21, 2020

Salute to you Mam @KanganaTeam you’re THE inspiration of every human being. Small words can’t explain abt ur DIGNITY GUTS. Thanks to u that so many unknown things we got to know. “Beti/Beta ho toh Kangna jaisi ho warna na ho”. Love you Mam #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/g73Az4wdEu — Ruhshana Tany (@tany940) August 21, 2020

I am So Happy to know you (@KanganaTeam) are on Twitter Now

So Much LOVE and RESPECT... #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/pMmwGSrwDJ — Durgesh Verma (@imDurgeshVerma) August 21, 2020

Welcome , the only one Bollywood queen @KanganaTeam ...love you alot mam...you are my favourite actress mam...you are the epitome of real feminism...welcome to the social media..#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter — Shekhar (@Shekhar55406114) August 21, 2020

