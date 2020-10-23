Kangana Ranaut is one big foodie as she savours 'murabba' at parents house & revives her childhood memories

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share adorable photos of herself as she relished her childhood favourite preserve, Murabba while spending time at home.

Actress has been spending time at home in Manali with her family over the past few days. The Thalaivi star is making the most of it before returning to it. And now, Kangana shared a glimpse of her most favourite childhood dish on social media and left everyone in awe. Not just this, the gorgeous star even dropped a cute photo of herself as she was relishing the preserve and it surely will leave you salivating.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana shared several photos of the preserve and the main ingredient that is used in making it. Along with it, she shared that she was reliving her childhood memories while spending time at her parents' house. In one of the photos, we can see the Thalaivi actress clad in a blue and white suit as she savours the Murabba. The preserve was made with ingredients that were homegrown and the actress revealed the same in her caption.

Sharing the same, Kangana wrote, "Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it pic.twitter.com/3YQHXX5TDw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana recently joined her family in welcoming her cousin Karan's new bride in the family. She even shared photos on social media from the family functions and left everyone in awe of her gorgeous style. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film is based on the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa's life and Kangana will be seen in the lead role. Apart from this, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut joins Rangoli in gorgeous photos as their family hosts ‘pahadi dham’ for her newlywed cousin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×