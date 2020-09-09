Kangana Ranaut openly challenges Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: I live or die, will expose you regardless
After an eventful day in Mumbai for Kangana Ranaut, the actress took potshots at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress' office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai's suburbs was demolished extensively while Kangana was flying in to Mumbai. Now, the actress has hit out and openly challenged Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar to 'break' her house too after she alleged she was getting threats for the same.
On Wednesday evening, Kangana tweeted, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right."
She the tweeted, "Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless."
Kangana's residence in Mumbai is not too far from her office space which was demolished extensively by the BMC today before the Bombay High Court directed a stay on it. It has now asked the BMC to reply to Kangana's petition. While the BMC claims that the property was illegal, Kangana and her lawyer argued that the demolition was carried out on illegal grounds. She is set to file a criminal case against the BMC and has also alleged that expensive paintings were damaged in the process.
