  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut openly challenges Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: I live or die, will expose you regardless

Kangana Ranaut has hit out and openly challenged Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar to 'break' her house too after she alleged she was getting threats for the same.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 07:28 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Karan Johar,Uddhav ThackerayKangana Ranaut openly challenges Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: I live or die, will expose you regardless.
  • 24
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After an eventful day in Mumbai for Kangana Ranaut, the actress took potshots at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress' office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai's suburbs was demolished extensively while Kangana was flying in to Mumbai. Now, the actress has hit out and openly challenged Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar to 'break' her house too after she alleged she was getting threats for the same.

On Wednesday evening, Kangana tweeted, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right." 

She the tweeted, "Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless."

Take a look at Kangana's tweets:

Kangana's residence in Mumbai is not too far from her office space which was demolished extensively by the BMC today before the Bombay High Court directed a stay on it. It has now asked the BMC to reply to Kangana's petition. While the BMC claims that the property was illegal, Kangana and her lawyer argued that the demolition was carried out on illegal grounds. She is set to file a criminal case against the BMC and has also alleged that expensive paintings were damaged in the process. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Pehle to murderers ho sakta hai na bhi pakde jaate. Ab ek ek jail jayega. Nation with u.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Warning India! Diversion mode is on.

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Shame on BMC, and current govt, pathetic losers, this is democracy and people have their opinions, take it or leave it, this is not the way, breaking offices, homes, what kind of country is this, is this a banana republic?

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Bechari Kangana. Nobody from BJP there to support her.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Nobody is scared of you, except BJP. They want to dumpy you now.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

bla bla bla. It's getting boring now. Go to the police.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Coward Kangana has nothing, just empty words.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Be quiet airbag.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

You got nothing. That's why you never went to the police.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

keep shouting from your house.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

what does she mean- live or die? Death is certain, sooner or later for all.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Let's see how Kangana supporters justify this statement on Karan Johar.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

there she goes again with her wtf statements. How is Karan Johar related to this?

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

like you know Karan Johar? She wouldn’t just call out his name out of nowhere. I don’t trust Karan either

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Really if something will happen to her there will be no going back. BW you are filth and dirt I spit on you. Don't think you will be left alone for this injustice anywhere you go in the world. Your money is made because of us remember that.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Manali ka ganja sar pe chad gaya kya?

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

She was smoking something weird in Manali. What has Karan Johar got to do with all this?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You can't justify the role of a victim when you bully others and use foul language.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You can't justify the role of a victim when you bully others.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Absolutely disgusting Thackeray Family, Mumbaikars you should be ashamed !

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Mental kangana rampant again!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Is Mannat also not ILLEGAL???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This is not just message to kangana ,also message to other celebrities , influential people or whoever question or critize the govt living in the city ,we are in power so we can do anything

Anonymous 1 hour ago

It is.. but they will not touch it as they must be getting halfta from SRK

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement