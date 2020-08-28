Kangana Ranaut opens up on drug abuse in the film industry; Says she was drugged in the past

The actress revealed that she was drugged in the past, by a person whom she refers to as a 'character actor.' Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the usage of drugs in the Bollywood industry.

Bollywood actress spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress revealed that she was drugged in the past, by a person who she refers to as a 'character actor.' Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the usage of drugs in the Bollywood industry. The actress also speaks about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per the news report by Republic TV, Kangana states that the late actor was drugged so that his mind breaks and to create an angle of conspiracy around his murder. The actress further goes on to add that Rhea Chakraborty could have arranged for marijuana which is legally sold in some nations for the late actor.

She also adds that Sushant Singh Rajput did not come from a background which would make him consume drugs like LSD. Kangana Ranaut calls out the Bollywood industry for its involvement with drugs and also calls it a gutter. Kangana Ranaut states how it was hard for her to leave Manali at the age of 16. She further mentions that she started living with an aunty in Mumbai. The actress states that she became friends with a man who she calls a character actor. Kangana states that this man would then take her to meetings where people from Dubai would come.

The actress says that she was made to sit in the middle and this man would leave the place. Kangana states that she felt how she could have been supplied to Dubai. The actress then goes on to talk about her film Gangster which was backed by the Bhatt brothers. The actress says that a statement which was allegedly said to Sushant from the Bhatt's side stated that he was going the Parveen Babi way. Kangana also stated that she was told that she will also become like Parveen Babi by this person whom she refers to as the 'self-appointed mentor.'

(ALSO READ: Team Kangana Ranaut on ‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ Trend: Come arrest her, will be easy for her to fix movie mafia)

Credits :republic tv

Share your comment ×