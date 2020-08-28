  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut opens up on drug abuse in the film industry; Says she was drugged in the past

The actress revealed that she was drugged in the past, by a person whom she refers to as a 'character actor.' Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the usage of drugs in the Bollywood industry.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 09:25 pm
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut opens up on drug abuse in the film industry; Says she was drugged in the past
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress revealed that she was drugged in the past, by a person who she refers to as a 'character actor.' Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the usage of drugs in the Bollywood industry. The actress also speaks about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per the news report by Republic TV, Kangana states that the late actor was drugged so that his mind breaks and to create an angle of conspiracy around his murder. The actress further goes on to add that Rhea Chakraborty could have arranged for marijuana which is legally sold in some nations for the late actor. 

She also adds that Sushant Singh Rajput did not come from a background which would make him consume drugs like LSD. Kangana Ranaut calls out the Bollywood industry for its involvement with drugs and also calls it a gutter. Kangana Ranaut states how it was hard for her to leave Manali at the age of 16. She further mentions that she started living with an aunty in Mumbai. The actress states that she became friends with a man who she calls a character actor. Kangana states that this man would then take her to meetings where people from Dubai would come. 

The actress says that she was made to sit in the middle and this man would leave the place. Kangana states that she felt how she could have been supplied to Dubai. The actress then goes on to talk about her film Gangster which was backed by the Bhatt brothers. The actress says that a statement which was allegedly said to Sushant from the Bhatt's side stated that he was going the Parveen Babi way. Kangana also stated that she was told that she will also become like Parveen Babi by this person whom she refers to as the 'self-appointed mentor.'

(ALSO READ: Team Kangana Ranaut on ‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ Trend: Come arrest her, will be easy for her to fix movie mafia)

Credits :republic tv

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Nation is with you, these creeps are exposed. Their game and money trail is a done deal.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Brave queen! People already know who these despicable people are. Horrific

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement