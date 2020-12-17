Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on her haters including the film industry: I am appreciated in my world of conscience

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines owing to her views on the farmers' protests in India. Meanwhile, check out her latest tweets.

manages to remain in the news one way or the other. Recently, the actress has been creating quite a stir in the media owing to her tweets on the ongoing farmers’ protests in the country. She even indulged in a virtual war of words with a few celebs, especially Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh over the matter. The Manikarnika star also took a jibe at Jonas in this regard and slammed her for backing the farmers.

While the matter remains a boiling topic of discussion even now, the actress has shared yet another tweet in which she talks about her alleged haters. She writes, “I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis…”

Kangana continues, “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.” Meanwhile, the actress is making sure that her upcoming projects and their work aren’t disrupted in between these topics and arguments. A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut and her team met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and showed him the script of her film Tejas. The actress plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot in it.

She has two more movies coming up namely Thalaivi and Dhaakad. While the shoot for the J. Jayalalithaa biopic has already been completed, the actress has been receiving special training for the Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad. Her first look from the movie was unveiled a long time back on social media.

Meanwhile, check out her tweets below:

I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Eu4RENQWm — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×