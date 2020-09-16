Kangana Ranaut opens up on her office demolition: They were trying to collect a mob & lynch me
Kangana Ranaut has opened up on the mix of emotions that she is currently having after whatever has happened in the past ten days. The actress then opens up on the demolition of her office that happened on 9th September. She states that everything started from Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana has further added that since she exposed the drug racket, she wanted security from the centre. The Manikarnika star also alleged that they were waiting to attack her.
The actress futher calls it the butchering of a single woman who has been very helpful in the death case of a bright man (Sushant Singh Rajput). Kangana alleges that she was told they will break her face. She then talks about her ‘POK’ comment on Mumbai and clarifies that she did not say anything about the Maharashtrians. The actress further alleges that they tried to gather a mob around her and lynch her to death.
Kangana then recalls the series of events that happened after she arrived in Mumbai. The Tanu Weds Manu star states that she saw her own house getting demolished and that it already happened when she was already on her way to the city. She adds that such kind of a treatment is not even given to criminals. Kangana Ranaut then says that she felt raped both mentally and psychologically. The actress has said in the same interview that she had exposed the movie mafia back in 2019.
Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan for gutter remark: Will u say same if Abhishek complained of bullying
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good. Hope they do that. You deserve it
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good. Hope they do that. You deserve it
Anonymous 4 hours ago
You wish!! Nobody is interested in touching dirty trash like you--keep imagining---khayali pulao!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Behen, lynch tumhari party wale aur tumhare Sanghi kartey hai zyadatar. Tumhe darne ki koi zaroorat nahin. Doosron ko zyada experience nahin hai mob lynching ka.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kangu bai tune to sab kuch batdiya yaad hai na aditya uncle lol. ab kya baqi raha tere paas pagli.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Strong woman not scared to call out bad behaviour and bring about much needed change
Anonymous 16 hours ago
How could a mob get near her with the commandos?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kangana the whole world does not revolve around you , there is more to life and there are other serous matters to resolve in the country .. You are a national leach , kabab mein "the mother of all the haddis " ! We cannot just morn about your illegal demolition of your property and weep along with your crocodile tears . you want all the attention of the world, all eyes on ME ME ME n ME ! Not very normal human like , is it !!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
We people are so fed up with this psychopath, her life revolves around playing the victim card, pointing fingers, spewing hatred, bullying others and creating controversies, sometimes I wonder if she's doing all this for attention and publicity. I am now convinced she's sick in the head. #PrayersForKangana
Anonymous 19 hours ago
We people are so fed up with this psychopath, her life revolves around playing the victim card, pointing fingers, spewing hatred, bullying others and creating controversies, sometimes I wonder if she's doing all this for attention and publicity. I am now convinced she's sick in the head. #PrayersForKangana
Anonymous 19 hours ago
You are imagining things again . Do you think people are so stupid to believe this when the bjp govt gave you security ? Illegal part of your office was demolished so please take a sit and stop lying to create tamasha !! We Indians are fed up of you as you have hijacked SSR and used his memory too for your own selfish gains
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Again pleading for pity
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Wow, how many more lies are you spewing, you bully. Your trash does not make sense at all.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Open your eyes to the reality or go to bed !
Anonymous 21 hours ago
No matter whose Thali it is, it is haram to spit in it. And those who do, have no iman-dharam. You did not invent feminism. There were women centric films made long before you entered the industry madam. For eg- Mother India, Guide, Bhumika, Arth, Mirch Masala and later Bandit Queen, Astitva,Neel Batte Sannata, Anarakali of Arah, English Vinglish, Piku to name a few.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She did not make those women centric films with her own money. She got paid to act in them, that also very huge amounts and yet she kept insisting for more money.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Have the guts to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. Stop whining on social media. It's getting tedious. You have lost all credibility. Stop attacking the fraternity, picking on colleagues, snatching their credits, & dissing the city where you got & lost everything. Do not attack public institutions, & its officials. Otherwise, you nothing but a gasbag victim-bully.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Seriously lady get lost for a month. BJp mouthpiece.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Uneducated, filthy disgusting woman. Get lost
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Lynching is the specialty of BJP - who YOU support. PV POST
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Please take lessons on how to constructively criticise and get some manners.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Kangana loves cards- woman card, victim card, outsider card. She should be the brand ambassador of Hallmark.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Even the victim card is saying its the victim of kangana.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Self pity is disgusting
Anonymous 22 hours ago
It truly is. Unclassy too
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Woe is me!
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Keep diverting the country from important issues like free falling economy, covid crisis, farmers and migrant crisis. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep being steered by BJP.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I am commenting and awaking Indians from their slumber. Stop being a sheep.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
If you are so concerned then what are you doing here ??
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Forget a mob, not even a stray in Mumbai wants be near you
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Hagna.. Are you a modern day Raavan? Jiski Lanka deh gayi.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
No darling, that's your boss BJP's forte.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Take your pills. You are totally crazy. And stop your verbal diarrhea. No more sympathy for a manipulative person like you who started a career by hooking with a married man and without sympathy for his wife.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Prove it loser !