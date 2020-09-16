Kangana Ranaut opens up on her office demolition: They were trying to collect a mob & lynch me

Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by the BMC officials a few days back. That happened when she was on her way to Mumbai.

has opened up on the mix of emotions that she is currently having after whatever has happened in the past ten days. The actress then opens up on the demolition of her office that happened on 9th September. She states that everything started from Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana has further added that since she exposed the drug racket, she wanted security from the centre. The Manikarnika star also alleged that they were waiting to attack her.

The actress futher calls it the butchering of a single woman who has been very helpful in the death case of a bright man (Sushant Singh Rajput). Kangana alleges that she was told they will break her face. She then talks about her ‘POK’ comment on Mumbai and clarifies that she did not say anything about the Maharashtrians. The actress further alleges that they tried to gather a mob around her and lynch her to death.

Kangana then recalls the series of events that happened after she arrived in Mumbai. The Tanu Weds Manu star states that she saw her own house getting demolished and that it already happened when she was already on her way to the city. She adds that such kind of a treatment is not even given to criminals. Kangana Ranaut then says that she felt raped both mentally and psychologically. The actress has said in the same interview that she had exposed the movie mafia back in 2019.

