Kangana Ranaut OPENS UP on marriage; Says, 'It seems possible to me now'

Kangana Ranaut says marriage seems possible to her now and credits director Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Tiwari's bond as the reason behind her change of heart.

is all set for her next venture titled Panga. The actress has already been in the limelight for her upcoming film Thalaivi where she is seen essaying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa and now she is making headlines for yet another unconventional premise with Panga. While Kangana has been planting one masterstroke after another as far as her career is concerned, the actress has always shown apprehensions about marriage.

However, in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicles, Kangana revealed that she is reconsidering her views on marriage owing to one person. She talks about Panga director Ashwini Tiwari's husband, director Nitesh Tiwari and says that after seeing the couple so amicable and loving towards each other, her opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly that marriage seems possible to her now. Further, she says that she wishes for a partner who is even more intelligent and talented than she is.

In her upcoming film Panga, Kangana plays the role of a mother of a young boy who follows her dream and gets back to sports. Despite being a wife and a mother, she resumes playing kabaddi and prepares for the National championship. Directed by Ashwini Tiwari, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release, locking horns with and starrer Street Dancer 3D as the two films share their release date.

