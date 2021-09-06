Kangana Ranaut opts for a printed green outfit as she returns to Mumbai, talks about Thalaivii release; WATCH

Actress is busy with the promotions of her film, Thalaivii. The film will showcase her in the role of J Jayalalithaa and fans have been excited about it. It is all set to release this week in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. After promoting her film in Chennai and Hyderabad, on Monday, Kangana returned to Mumbai to promote her film in Mumbai. She was caught in the frame by the paps at the airport where she spoke about the release of her film.

In the video, we get to see Kangana walk out of the airport amid her security. She is seen greeting the paps with a victory sign, just like the poster of Thalaivii. Post it, she is seen walking to her car. Kangana is seen clad in a green printed suit with a matching dupatta. The actress opted for a white mask and a cool pair of shades to complete her airport look. As she acknowledged the paps, she spoke to them about the release of her film in multiplexes. Kangana informed them that for the Hindi release, the makers are still negotiating with multiplexes and that she is hoping for the best.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Thalaivii will release in multiplexes in Tamil and Telugu. However, for the Hindi release, the makers are still in talks with the multiplexes. Kangana also has been urging everyone to see the Hindi version of the film in single screen theatres as well.

The film showcases J Jayalalithaa's journey from being an actress to a strong female leader in Indian politics. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree and others. Helmed by AL Vijay, it is produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is all set to release on September 10, 2021.

