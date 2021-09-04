Kangana Ranaut opts for statement retro puff hairstyle for the launch of Nain Bandhe track from Thalaivii

The much-awaited theatrical release of the biographical film Thalaivii is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. While doing the same, on Saturday evening, the Queen actor took to Instagram, to share a slew of stunning pictures of her all decked up for the launch of new track Nain Bandhe from the film. However, what left fans enticed was her retro puff hair-do.

In the picture, we can see Kangana donning an elegant traditional saree which is accessorized with heavy statement jewellery. Moreover, the actress also shared a unique backstory about her emerald accessory on Instagram. She revealed, “This weave and emerald jewellery I got specially customised for my fourth national award ceremony but that got delayed because of covid …. I couldn’t wait any longer to wear these beauties how do I look ? #thalaivii.” For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut’s retro looks have become a major topic of discussion among fans who are desperately waiting for the film’s release. This latest one comes for the launch of the new track. She noted, “All set for Thalaivii song Nain bandhe launch in Chennai.”

Take a look:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. This also comes just a day after, Kangana braced her fans with a new teaser poster of the film on Instagram. The new poster looked like the front page of a South Indian newspaper that shares all the intriguing details of the biographical movie. Moreover, the infectious smiles of Kangana as Jayalalithaa brought back the feelings of nostalgia for many.

Speaking of the movie, The high edge biographical drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to entice audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state. Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad in the pipeline.

