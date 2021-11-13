Kangana Ranaut or Sara Ali Khan: Whose pink ethnic wear would you opt for an outing? VOTE NOW

Yet another exciting week in Bollywood has come to an end. This week too, many Btown celebs were spotted by the paps in the city and each of them served up style inspiration. However, two of the popular names in Btown, Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, served up two different takes on pink ethnic wear this week and left many impressed. Between the two different hues of pink traditional outfits, we'd love to know whose look did you love more between Kangana and Sara and would love to steal for yourself.

Sara, who often is seen opting for traditional attire for her outings in the city, this week too kept up with the same routine. She was seen exiting her Pilates class in a plain baby pink kurta set with a double shaded dupatta. Sara added to her look with matching pink bangles. The Simmba star left her hair open and added a pretty pair of Punjabi juttis to round off her look for the day. The actress managed to grab the attention with her pink-hued OOTD.

On the other hand, Kangana, who has been the undisputed queen of traditional wear, stunned in a pink kurta-churidaar set as she returned from New Delhi after receiving her Padma Shri Award. The Thalaivii star was seen opting for a pretty pink OOTD while travelling back to Mumbai. She added a luxury handbag to her look. Kangana opted to style her hair in a bun and kept her makeup natural to go with her pink OOTD.

Between both the Btown stars serving up two different pink-hued outfits, we'd love to know who impressed you more. Go ahead, vote and tell us in the comment section.

