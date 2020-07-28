Kangana Ranaut or Taapsee Pannu: Whom do you agree with in the ongoing Twitter spat? COMMENT

As Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s war of words is getting intense by the day, which actress are you supporting. Tell us in the comment section below.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last on June 14, his demise has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism and insider-outsider argument. And while a lot has been said about this raging debate, has been on the forefront and has called out several big shots of the industry. This isn’t all. The actress, who is known for not mincing her words, took a jibe at several actresses while making some sharp comments in her recent interview. Interestingly, has been on her radar since forever and Kangana’s recent remarks reignited their war of words.

It all started after the Queen actor called Taapsee a needy outsider and a B-grade actress in her recent interview. To this, Taapsee replied saying, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)”

The Twitter war didn’t end here. Kangana’s team has been taking repeated jibes at the Manmarziyan star who has been replying with equally fierce comments. In fact, the Queen actress also shared an old statement of Taapsee wherein she said about not having any clue about how to be an A-Lister. To this, Kangana replied, “Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit .... preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now ... GO @taapsee.”

