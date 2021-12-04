Kangana Ranaut paints a picture of royalty in ethnic wear for Krishna Darshan at Vrindavan; PHOTOS

Saturday began on a travelling note for Kangana Ranaut as the star headed for Krishna Darshan in Vrindavan from Delhi. The Thalaivii star was in the headlines recently owing to farmers stopping her on the way to Delhi and her interaction with them. However, now, early Saturday morning, Kangana dolled up and was off to Vrindavan to visit the famous temple of Lord Krishna. As usual, Kangana put her best fashion foot forward for her trip to the holy temple in North.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared several photos of her look as she headed to the temple in Vrindavan. In the photo, Kangana is seen clad in a green velvet floor-length ethnic outfit. She teamed it up with matching jewellery including a necklace and earrings. The star added a bottle green drape and golden Punjabi juttis to complete her look. Kangana's hair was loosely tied up and her makeup was kept natural. Sharing the photos, Kangana revealed that it is her first trip to Vrindavan. She wrote, "Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura …. For Krishna janmbhumi darshan… what a fortunate day ."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress is back after a trip to Manali. After spending a few days with her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithvi, Kangana is back. The star will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. It is slated to release on July 8, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. She also is producing a film Tiki Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.

