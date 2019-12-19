Kangana Ranaut & Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari stun in a glamorous avatar on a magazine cover

Kangana Ranaut joined Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on the cover of a fashion magazine. Kangana will be seen headlining Ashwiny’s film that releases on January 24, 2020. Check it out.

When two of the most powerful and strong women of Bollywood come together for a project, it surely leaves their fans excited. Yes, we’re talking about none other than and director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The two had kicked off the highly anticipated film, Panga at the beginning of this year and now, the film is slated to release in January 2020. The director-actor duo turned the best of friends over a period of time and often Ashwiny shared photos with Kangana during the shoot days.

Now, the two strong ladies of Indian cinema teamed up together to stun on the cover of a magazine. Kangana and Ashwiny joined forces and graced the cover of a fashion magazine in the most glam way. In the photo, we can see Kangana donning a gorgeous green pleated mini dress with lace red tights. With her luscious locks left open, she can be seen striking a cool pose. On the other hand, Panga’s director Ashwiny can be seen perched on a chair in a stunning look.

Clad in a black and white dress with her hair left open, the filmmaker surely looked gorgeous as she graced the December edition of a fashion magazine with her BFF-Cum-star, Kangana. Often while shooting for the film, Ashwiny shared photos of chilling over street food with Kangana and called them ‘Panga diaries.’

Meanwhile, today, Kangana’s posters of the film were shared and she has taken the internet by a storm. In the poster, Kangana can be seen all smiles as she poses with her family including her kid and husband played by Jassie Gill. Panga is the story of a national level kabaddi player and for the same, Kangana has trained in playing the sport. It also stars Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in an important role. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

