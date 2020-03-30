Kangana Ranaut on Panga not doing well, working with the likes of Ranveer Singh, sister Rangoli & more; VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut gets talking about all things Bollywood in an exclusive LIVE chat with Pinkvilla. The actress also revealed how she has been spending her time in quarantine among other things.

is definitely one of the finest B-town actresses and she has managed to build a name of herself on her own in all this while. And today, the actress got talking to Pinkvilla about all things Bollywood, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, and many other things for that matter. During the chat, she got talking about her plans post this quarantine period, revealed what is she watching right now, and also added how she thinks if a film is made on Corona, it will hit a jackpot if made nicely.

The actress also spoke about working on the Jayalalithaa and revealed how she was a very emotional and different person and the film is based on unrequited love. Ask her if she was shooting for the movie before the lockdown, she went on to say how things have gone for a toss and so, rather than trying to chase the schedule, she is just letting it be for a while. She also said that the Tamil Nadu shoot was also suspended because they could not have people around and Panga didn't get a good release because it was sandwiched between Tanhaji and Street Dancer 3D but that online platforms are doing well.

Additionally, Kangana also revealed how she has had to deal with financial problems and that there were times she wanted to have a brownie but didn't have money for it and how now that she has money, she still can't have a brownie. She also revealed how she couldn't sit back at home back when she needed to get her sister's treatment done. She got talking about what is she doing during quarantine, her marriage plans, and working on Manikarnika, among other things. The actress also got talking about working with the likes of , how she was offered films like Sanju, Sultan, etc. Among other things, she also spoke about her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweet and concluded with saying how she is the woman who started the debate for feminism and she would give herself credit for that.

