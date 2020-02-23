Kangana Ranaut pays respect to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram; See pics

Kangana Ranaut visited and paid respect to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at the beautiful memorial built in his name in the same city as he was born in - Rameshwaram

, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga had created a strong buzz when her first look as an IAF officer from Tejas was out. In the poster which was released a few days back, Kangana stands tall as an IAF pilot with a fighter plane in the background. Kangana is known to be a spiritual and religious person who is often seen paying visits to holy places. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Kangana had even wished her fans.

Kangana had recently visited Rameshwaram where she was spotted praying at the holy place where Lord Rama is believed to have established the Shivlingam to absolve himself of the sin of having killed Ravana, a devotee of Shiva. Sharing some pictures on social media, the actress's spokesperson wrote, "Kangana in Rameshwaram this morning! After getting Sita back from Lanka, Rama established this Shivlingam to absolve him of the sin committed as he killed Ravana a great Shiva devotee. This is also one of the four Dhams." The actress was also spotted paying her respect to late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at the beautiful memorial built in his name. Sharing the pictures, Kangana's spokesperson wrote, "Kangana visited and paid respect to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at the beautiful memorial built in his name in the same city as he was born in — Rameshwaram."

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel announced the happy news about their decision to adopt a baby girl and in fact, also added how her sister inspired them to do so and has also named the baby girl. The Panga actress has named the baby girl as Ganga.

