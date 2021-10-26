Kangana Ranaut pays respect to Veer Savarkar as she visits Kala Pani jail during Tejas shoot in Port Blair

Kangana Ranaut is a busy bird these days courtesy her upcoming projects. The actress is currently working on her much anticipated movie Tejas and she has been keeping her fans updated about the same. Interestingly, Kangana will be shooting for the Sarvesh Mewara directorial in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and as she has arrived at the location, the Queen actress made sure to visit the Kala Pani Jail in Port Blair. This isn’t all. During the visit, Kangana paid a visit to Veer Savarkar’s cell in the jail paid her respects to him.

Sharing the pics, Kangana wrote, “Today on arriving in Andaman island I visited Veer Savarkar's Cell at Kala Pani, Cellular Jail, Port Blair… I was shaken to the core … when inhumanity was at its peak even humanity rose to its peak in the form of Savarkar ji and looked it in the eye, faced every cruelty with resistance and determination… How scared they must have been of him not only they kept him in Kala Paani in those days it must be impossible to escape from this tiny island in the middle of sea yet they put chains on him built a thick walled jail and locked him up in a tiny hole, imagine the fear as if he can fly on thin air across the never ending sea, what cowards…!! This cell is the truth of Aazadi not what they teach us in our text books. I meditated in the cell paid my gratitude and deepest respect to Veer Savarkar ji”.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in a celebratory mode off late as she has won her fourth National Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.