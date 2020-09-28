  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary; See post

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad
2954 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary; See post
Today, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on the 113th birthday anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter. Alongside the photo of Bhagat Singh, who played an instrumental role in India’s freedom movement, Kangana wrote, “Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh…”  

That said, a few days back, Anushka Sharma expressed a sense of disappointment over legendary cricketer-turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar and his recent remarks. Later, Kangana Ranaut criticized Gavaskar, however, she took a sly dig at Anushka Sharma, for indulging in 'selective feminism'. Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool …”

On the work front, prior to the lockdown, the actress had been shooting for Thalaivi and post Thalaivi, she will be seen in Dhakaad. Talking about Thalaivi, the film is a biopic on actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. Besides, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, and in the film, she will be seen in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s Manali mornings kickstart by jogging amidst the hills & her photo has netizens motivated

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

