Kangana Ranaut pens emotional note as she revisits childhood photo with brothers: Where did we loose the years

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut revisits childhood memories with her brothers as she gears up for their wedding; See photo
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 10:54 am
Today, Team Kangana Ranaut brightened up the day as they took to social media to share a major throwback photo of the Queen actress wherein she is seen posing for a photo with her family. In the photo, dated back to 1998, we can see Kangana posing with her two brothers and in the caption, Kangana revealed that her brothers- Aksht and Karan, are now getting married. Needless to say, Kangana looks like an absolute diva in the throwback photo, and what is amazing is that Kangana reveals that her little brothers have grown up so much that they are all set to get married in November.

Alongside the photo, the caption read, “This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years#throwback…” Well, this is clearly an epic throwback photo, isn’t it? That said, yesterday, when the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut was thrilled and congratulated all SSR warriors for coming out victorious.

Also, Kangana Ranaut said that India as a nation was witnessing history as CBI would ensure a fair investigation into the actor’s death.  Just like all of Sushant’s fans, Kangana, too, has been demanding a CBI probe for almost a month and talking about the same, Kangana had said that she wants to congratulate the SSR warriors as this is a great verdict because nobody is pointing fingers at anyone, and everyone wants a fair investigation. “I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India have awakened, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sridevi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people,” shared the Manikarnika actress.  

