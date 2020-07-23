Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput: We will make sure your name shines like a star

Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, is making the headlines with her new post for the late actor.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last on June 14, everyone has been brimming with an opinion be it a commoner or a celebrity. After all, it has sparked investigations, debates and whatnot, making his demise a burning topic of discussion. While the nation has been mourning the demise of the 34 year old actor, there have been people who claimed a foul play in the case and are demanding justice for Sushant. Amid them, has been actively voicing her opinion about the case and even called out certain big shots of the industry.

Recently, Sushant’s fans in Malaysia, USA, Qatar and India came together and lit a diya/candle in his memory. While Kangana also lit a candle and participated in the peaceful digital protest, she has also shared a heartfelt note for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and assure that she along with her fans will ensure Sushant’s name continues to shine. She wrote, “We will make sure your name shines like a star in the sky forever, millions of candles of your name were burning last night, we won’t let them dismiss you as mad or a weak life, you will continue to spread your lovely light, we promise you”.

We will make sure your name shines like a star in the sky forever, millions of candles of your name were burning last night, we won’t let them dismiss you as mad or a weak life, you will continue to spread your lovely light, we promise you pic.twitter.com/9vEU34Au6R — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

