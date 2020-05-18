Kangana Ranaut pens her heart out about love and life with a poignant poem Aasmaan amid lockdown; WATCH
Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali amid the lockdown and is spending time at her home with family. Amid this, the Thalaivi actress turned to poetry and has come up with a beautiful and poignant poem Aasmaan that was just released. Kangana has not only penned the words of the poem but has also artistically directed the video all by herself. The Manikarnika actress successfully manages to capture the hills and terrain of Manali which go extremely well with her poignant words.
In the video, we get to see her reflecting on her thoughts and walking around the hilly terrain of the Manali. The gorgeous star’s words with Aasmaan offer food for thought amid the lockdown as she pens her heart out using Sky as an analogy. Aasmaan truly gives a glimpse into how Kangana’s art goes beyond acting and also sheds light on her thoughts. The poignant words strike a chord and offer much-needed food for thought in such times. The video has been artistically shot in Kangana’s home and the star has managed to capture the beauty of the hills in the same.
Taking to social media, her team shared the video and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #AasmaanbyKangana has been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times. #mondaythoughts.” The sweet poem in Kangana’s voice will resonate with each one of her fans amid the times of lockdown.
Check out Kangana Ranaut’s poem Aasmaan’s video:
#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #AasmaanbyKangana has been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times.#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/WXGwKtgGV9
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 18, 2020
On Mother’s Day too, Kangana penned a note in the form of a poem for her mother and it left everyone in awe of the star’s talent. With Aasmaan, Kangana doesn’t just win her fans over with words, but also with her direction and her beautiful thoughts about love and life.
