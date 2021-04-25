Kangana Ranaut pens Javed Akhtar's poem as she gives us a glimpse of her serene Sunday amid lockdown

Kangana Ranaut shares a picture of her relaxed Sunday. The actress will be next seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the State owing to the increasing Coronavirus cases. Due to the lockdown, the shooting has been canceled forcing actors to stay indoors. Amid this, actress , who was shooting back to back, has shared a picture on her Instagram. The picture gives a sneak peek of her beautiful morning in the house. However, the actress is quite active on social media and never shies away from putting forth her opinion in public. Today, she took Javed Akhtar’s poem to explain her mood.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the Queen actress wrote, “ख़ैर मैं प्यासा रहा मगर उसने इतना तो किया. मेरी पलकों की क़तारों को वो पानी दे गया. उससे मैं कुछ पा सकूँ ऐसी कहाँ उम्मीद थी. ग़म भी शायद वो बराए मेहरबानी दे गया. उम्र भर दोहरूँगा ऐसी कहानी दे गया -जावेद अख़्तर.” In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting on her balcony with beautiful flowers blooming in her background. She seems lost in her thoughts. She opted for some easy breezy maxi dress.

She is seen sitting in a swing with her makeup game on point. Her hair is open and the whole picture is giving the mood of those relaxed Sundays.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Thalaivi. The film is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa and her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media, the film will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

