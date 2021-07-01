Kangana Ranaut pens a lovely note for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's book before leaving for Dhaakad shoot

Last night, Kangana Ranaut left for Budapest to shoot for Dhaakad. Ahead of it, she shared an encouraging note for her friend and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming book, Mapping Love.

Actress left for Budapest last night to join the cast and crew of Dhaakad for the shoot. However, before leaving, Kangana received a special copy of her friend Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming book, Mapping Love and she penned a lovely note for the Panga director. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana dropped a photo with the book penned by the Panga director and also urged her fans to go ahead and pre-order the book. The actress struck a pose with it too.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "ust before leaving home for the airport received my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari’s book Mapping Love. Thought to myself what a timing. Can’t wait to read it … it’s releasing on 1st July for a preorder on 1st August Go for it." In the photo, Kangana is seen sitting at the airport lounge whilst waiting for her flight to Budapest. She is seen clad in a pretty peach dress with a hot pink overcoat and matching bag. As she posed with the book, Kangana smiled and urged her fans to go for it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress had been in the headlines recently due to her passport renewal issue. After the actress moved to Bombay HC regarding the same, she was issued a fresh one and she left for shooting in Budapest.

In Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut on Taapsee's 'irrelevant' remark: Aaj iski aukat dekho; Don't mind B grade actors using my name

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×