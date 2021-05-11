Kangana Ranaut pens a special note for Rangoli and Ajay on their anniversary: You make us believe in true love

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to shower love on Rangoli Chandel and Ajay Chandel on their 10th anniversary and called them eternal lovers.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who loves to wear her heart on the sleeves. The actress is not just vocal about her opinions about everything around her, she also makes sure not to miss a chance to express her love for the people she loves. And when it comes to her sister Rangoli Chandel, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress undoubtedly knows no boundaries to express her love. So as her sister completed 10 blissful years of marriage with Ajay Chandel, Kangana made sure to shower love on the couple.

The Queen actress shared a picture from Rangoli and Ajay’s wedding album and wrote how the couple has restored her faith in true love. In the picture, Rangoli looked stunning as a bride as she donned a red coloured outfit with golden embroidery while Ajay complemented her in his cream coloured outfit. Kangana wrote, “Happy 10th anniversary to eternal lovers. You both make us believe in true love and togetherness, thank you for being so wonderful” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post for Rangoli and Ajay:

Meanwhile, Kangana has been making the headlines lately as her Twitter account was permanently suspended for allegedly inciting violence through her tweets. Talking about the same, she said, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

