Kangana Ranaut pens a sweet birthday wish for her mother, shares unseen PHOTOS of her from Aksht's wedding

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a heartfelt wish for her mother Asha Ranaut on her birthday. The Thalaivi star penned a note on how her mother used to celebrate their birthdays as kids and for herself wanted nothing.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, made it special for her mom Asha Ranaut on her birthday by penning a heartfelt note for her on social media. The Thalaivi star has been spending time at her home post the wrap up of her film and sharing photos on social media about her shenanigans. Now, on Saturday, Kangana penned a sweet note for her mother as the latter celebrated her birthday and it is all things cute.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared several unseen photos of her mother Asha Ranaut from her brother Aksht and Ritu's Udaipur wedding along with a heartfelt note for her. In her note, Kangana explained how her mother used to do a lot of fanfare for their birthdays as kids, but for her own, she did not want anything. The actress even revealed what her mother said to her when she asked her what she wants her to do on her birthday and it will melt your heart.

Sharing a wish for her mother, Kangana wrote, "For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies,organised grand poojas,wore her wedding jewellery,floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight,on her birthdays when I asked what can we do,she said I am a Mother not a child.Happy birthday Mother."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish for her mother:

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana earlier shared photos from her Christmas day hike with sister Rangoli Chandel and sister-in-law Ritu. Her nephew Prithvi also was a part of the hike. The actress will now be kicking off her action film, Dhaakad with director Razneesh Ghai. It will star her as a spy named Agent Agni. Besides this, she has Tejas and Thalaivi.

