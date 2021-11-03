Kangana Ranaut to people asking for ban on firecrackers: Walk to your office don't use cars for 3 days

Diwali is here and while it is touted to be the festival of light, the celebrations seem to be incomplete across the nation without firecrackers. However, given the significant spike in pollution in the country, there are people who have been urging everyone not to burst firecrackers and save the environment. While this plea is being heard around Diwali for years, this year, it is Kangana Ranaut’s ‘perfect answer’ to this that is making the headlines as she took a jibe on ‘Diwali environment activists.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana, who is an ardent follower of Sadhguru, shared a video of him wherein he was seen talking about not to ban firecrackers while recalling his childhood memories of Diwali. In the caption, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress took a jibe at people asking for a ban on crackers and said that they should quit using cars for three days to nullify the effect of firecrackers. She wrote, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days”. Furthermore, she also hailed Sadhguru and wrote, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s story here:

Earlier, Rhea Kapoor had taken to social media to express her disappointment towards bursting firecrackers on Diwali. She wrote, “Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never”. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers and stated that it was essential to save lives.

Credits: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram


