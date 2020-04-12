Kangana Ranaut playing cards with her family in this PHOTO amidst the Coronavirus scare is unmissable

Kangana Ranaut is making the most of her quarantine break by spending quality time with her family members in Himachal Pradesh. Check out one of their candid moments caught on camera.

left for her hometown Manali just a few days before the lockdown was being announced across the country. The actress is currently making the most of her quarantine break there and spending time with her family members. A few days back, Kangana’s team shared a video on Instagram in which her little nephew Prithvi Raj could be seen joining her during a workout session. There is no denying that the actress is enjoying every moment in the beautiful hill station.

We have got solid evidence of the same through a beautiful picture shared by Kangana’s sister Rangoli on Twitter. The Manikarnika actress along with her entire family can be seen playing cards while sitting on a mattress with greenery all around. While sharing the picture on social media, Rangoli reminisces some old memories as she writes, “Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game. Too much fun.”

Check out the picture below:

Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game too much fun pic.twitter.com/SmlFmecRGv — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) April 12, 2020

On the work front, Kangana is currently training hard at home for her upcoming movie Dhaakad which has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai. If media reports are to be believed, the actress will be portraying the role of a spy in the movie which is set for a Diwali 2020 release. She will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming movies of Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know in the comments section.

