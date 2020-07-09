Kangana Ranaut to Pooja Bhatt: Why was Mahesh Bhatt so invested in Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea’s relationship?

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to openly call out Pooja Bhatt for her recent tweets on her. Not just this, the Thalaivi actress asked Pooja Bhatt to quiz Mahesh Bhatt over his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Over the past few weeks, Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has led to a massive uproar on social media among his fans as they have been questioning nepotism in Bollywood. Many have called out stars , , and others. also had taken up the issue and questioned why Sushant’s work wasn’t rewarded by award shows. Now, Kangana has responded on social media to recent tweets by Pooja Bhatt on nepotism and her comments on Thalaivi star. Not just this, she questioned Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in Sushant & Rhea’s affair.

Pooja Bhatt had claimed in a series of tweets how Bhatts have launched many newcomers in Bollywood and also mentioned that Kangana was also introduced by them in the industry. Taking to her team’s account, Kangana slammed Pooja and her claims and mentioned in a series of tweets how Mahesh Bhatt did not treat her properly. She alleged that the director-producer threw ‘chappals’ at her. Furthermore, Kangana wanted Pooja to question her dad about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana wrote, “He (Mahesh Bhatt) also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.” Citing the ‘chappals’ incident, Kangana slammed Pooja over the claims of launching her in Bollywood. She wrote, “Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her, call her mad and humiliate her.” Further, she informed Pooja that Kangana was also selected for another film with Gangster which was a huge success.

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s tweets to Pooja Bhatt:

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him (2/2)@PoojaB1972 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had released a video and slammed Bollywood award shows over not crediting Sushant’s work and giving all awards to Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and . Not just this, a while back, when Rangoli Chandel was on Twitter, she tweeted to Soni Razdan and refuted claims of Mahesh Bhatt of launching Kangana with Gangster. She had back then mentioned that it was Anurag Basu who had done the same.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×