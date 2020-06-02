Kangana Ranaut poses for a perfect pic with Rangoli in her new house; Latter says ‘No words to thank our doll’

Kangana Ranaut had been helping her sister Rangoli Chandel in finishing her house in Manali. Now that they have all moved in, Rangoli shared photos of her new abode and thanked her sister for all the help.

Over the past few weeks, has been helping out in designing and decorating her sister Rangoli Chandel’s new humble abode in the lap of the Himalayas. From scratch, Kangana has been a part of the journey of Rangoli’s house and recently, when the Thalaivi star was putting the finishing touches to the house, she looked excited in a video. Now, as the house has been completed and Rangoli has moved in with her family, she took to social media to share photos of her stunning home named, ‘Villa Pegasus.’

Not just this, Rangoli was full of gratitude for her sister for all the inputs she gave while finishing up the house. Not just this, Rangoli penned what all Kangana did to perfect her house in a note and also revealed that she resorted to buying online from local brands for all the things needed to furnish her home. Rangoli thanked Kangana and mentioned that she was there with them throughout the journey. Along with this, she shared a photo with Kangana on social media.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut celebrates nephew Prithvi’s first visit to Rangoli’s new house with kisses and halwa; PHOTOS

In the picture-perfect click, we can see the gorgeous Thalaivi star clad in a lavender ethnic suit with her hair tied up. On the other hand, Rangoli can be seen dressed in a saree and her husband Ajay is seen standing by her side. As they posed together in a perfect frame, one could sense how much the sister’s support and love for each other. Along with this, Rangoli also shared stunning photos of the house decorated by Kangana and her and we also saw a glimpse of little Prithvi Raj sitting in the puja room. Rangoli wrote, “No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well.”

Here are the photos of Kangana, Rangoli and the new house in Manali:

A day back, Rangoli shared adorable photos of Kangana welcoming Prithvi Raj for the first time to the new house. The photos surely left fans in awe of the Thalaivi star’s relationship with her nephew. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as the political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Along with her, Arvind Swami will be seen as MGR. The film is a multi-language film and was originally slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the shoot had been stalled and now, work will resume post it.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×