Kangana Ranaut posts a special message after receiving Padma Shri Award: ‘This will shut many people’

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who never shies away from expressing her views. She is known for being vocal and speaking her heart out in public. Well, the actress is in the headlines yet again but this time for a very good reason. Kangana has been conferred with Padma Shri today in New Delhi. Padmashri is the 4th highest civilian honour of the country and it is a moment of pride for her, her family, closed friends and her fans who have always stood in her support. The Panga actress posted a special video message for everyone after receiving the Padma Shri award on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a video of her sitting in front of the camera and speaking her heart out. In the video, she can be heard saying that she has been awarded a lot of times for her work as an actor but this is the first time that she has been rewarded for being a good citizen of the country. Kangana further said that she had started her career at a very young age and spoke against a lot of issues that gave rise to a lot of enemies for her. The actress revealed in the video that more than the money she has made enemies. Kangana concluded by saying that this award would shut many people.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, is also making headlines for her upcoming movies Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas wherein she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. As of now, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

