Kangana Ranaut posts a trivia about Jackie Chan apologizing post his son’s arrest amidst Aryan Khan’s case

Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal and express her views openly without being shy. Amidst the Aryan Khan drug case, Kangana had recently taken to her Instagram stories and posted a long note about this case right after Hrithik Roshan had taken to his Instagram handle to stand in support of King Khan and Aryan. Well, yet again the actress has posted a trivia about Jackie Chan and his son who was arrested for drugs amidst the ongoing Aryan drug case.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a trivia. In this trivia, there was a collage of Jackie Chan and his son in the picture and his son being taken by the cops in the other picture. It was written on the post, “Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized.” Kangana shared this post and wrote, “#justsaying”.

Take a look:

Talking about the Aryan Khan drug case, the star kid had been kept in judicial custody for 14 days now. His driver was recently summoned by the NCB and interrogated for several hours after which Imtiaz Khatri was summoned again by the NCB.

Aryan was taken in NCB custody on October 2 after a Goa bound cruise ship was busted. A lot of celebs since then have stood up in support of the Khan family. Let’s wait and watch what will happen next in this case.

