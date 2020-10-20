  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut posts video of brother's haldi ceremony: Our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities

Kangana Ranaut’s brothers Karan and Aksht are all set to tie the knot in November and the wedding festivities for the same have already begun. Take a look.
Kangana Ranaut has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, her two brothers Karan and Aksht are all set to tie the knot next month. The actress is currently in Manali and is gearing up for the two big weddings in her family. Interestingly, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has been sharing her happiness with her fans as she has shared the glimpse of the celebrations. To note, the wedding festivities in Kangana’s family have begun with her brother Karan’s haldi ceremony.

The actress shared a video of Karan’s haldi ceremony wherein she along with sister Rangoli Chandel and others were applying haldi to the groom to be. Kangana looked stunning as she wore a beautiful maroon coloured suit with embroidered neck and cuffs which she had paired a heavily embroidered pant style palazzo and plain dupatta with heavy borders. The Queen actress had completed her look with her mother’s jhumkas and she was looking resplendent. To note, Kangana’s family has been witnessing a wedding festivity after over a decade after her sister Rangoli’s wedding. “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today,” she tweeted.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s brother Karan’s haldi ceremony.

Earlier, Kangana had visited former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar to invite him for his brother’s wedding. She wrote, "Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar Ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is elated as she extends her brother's wedding invite to former HP CM Shanta Kumar; See Pics

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

No one is close to her when it comes to anything like these traditional dresses

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Really she is looking so beautiful

