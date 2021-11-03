Kangana Ranaut praises her ‘attitude’ upon receiving award from Karan Johar during her first year in industry

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:21 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Kangana Ranaut praises her ‘attitude’ upon receiving award from Karan Johar during her first year in industry
Kangana Ranaut praises her ‘attitude’ upon receiving award from Karan Johar during her first year in industry
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and shares her thoughts on the platform. Recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress took a jibe at people asking for a ban on crackers and said that they should quit using cars for three days to nullify the effect of firecrackers. She wrote, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days”. Furthermore, she also hailed Sadhguru and wrote, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees”.

Kangana recently took Instagram and shared a video where she is receiving an award from the host Karan Johar. Kangana wrote in the caption, “ha ha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai. This is my first year in the industry I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa he tha”. Kangana also recently posted a video as she mourned the loss of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. Kangana shared a video and wrote, “big loss”. 

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Kiccha Sudeep, a close friends of the actor penned an emotional after attending the last rites. "It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts. He was always a loved one and a blessed one. This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, "Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally"," wrote Sudeep. 

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut to people asking for ban on firecrackers: Walk to your office don't use cars for 3 days 

Advertisement

Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All