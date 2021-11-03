Kangana Ranaut praises her ‘attitude’ upon receiving award from Karan Johar during her first year in industry

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and shares her thoughts on the platform. Recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress took a jibe at people asking for a ban on crackers and said that they should quit using cars for three days to nullify the effect of firecrackers. She wrote, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days”. Furthermore, she also hailed Sadhguru and wrote, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees”.

Kangana recently took Instagram and shared a video where she is receiving an award from the host Karan Johar. Kangana wrote in the caption, “ha ha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai. This is my first year in the industry I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa he tha”. Kangana also recently posted a video as she mourned the loss of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. Kangana shared a video and wrote, “big loss”.

Kiccha Sudeep, a close friends of the actor penned an emotional after attending the last rites. "It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts. He was always a loved one and a blessed one. This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, "Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally"," wrote Sudeep.

