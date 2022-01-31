Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unique look from Tiku Weds Sheru; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of the biographical film, Thalaiva. She is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. Time and again, the Queen star takes to social media to give a sneak peek from the sets of the film. On Monday afternoon, once again, Kangana Ranaut shared a stunning behind-the-scenes photo and it will absolutely leave you curious.

The photo sees acclaimed star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Donning a golden lehenga and a queen tiara on his head, Nawazuddin’s unique look is reportedly inspired by late actor Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai avatar. A source close to the movie also revealed that the team took almost four hours to transform Siddiqui. Seemingly, the actor was dolled up to shoot a song sequence in the movie.

"Female lead Avneet Kaur's character is shown to be kidnapped by goons. Nawaz's character dons this unlikely look as he sets out to give the goons a slip and save her. It took the make-up and styling team four hours to get Nawaz ready," says a source. Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut also announced that her upcoming action flick, Dhaakad will have a theatrical release in the month of April 2022. Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

