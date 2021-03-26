Kangana Ranaut prays amid COVID spike and thanks everyone for Thalaivi trailer response; Heads for Tejas shoot

Kangana Ranaut offered prayers to Lord Ganesha before heading for Tejas shoot in Jaisalmer. The Thalaivi star expressed concern over the rising COVID 19 cases as well. Post praying, she headed for the airport.

Actress has been the talk of the town over the past few days as the trailer of much-awaited film, Thalaivi was launched this week. Fans loved her stint as Jayalalithaa in the powerful trailer and could not wait to see the film. Having completed the launch event formalities and celebrating her birthday in Mumbai, Kangana is now off to Jaisalmer to resume shooting for Tejas. However, before leaving, Kangana offered prayers for everyone amid the rising COVID 19 cases.

Post offering prayers at her house temple, Kangana left for the airport. There, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos that Kangana shared, we can see her bowing before the Lord Ganesha idol at her house. At the airport, Kangana is seen making a stylish entry in a gorgeous pastel-hued saree. She teamed it up with a stunning pearl necklace and a pair of earrings. Her hair was neatly tied up in the photos. Not just this, to complete her look, she added an expensive arm candy and cool pair of sunglasses.

Sharing her thoughts as she left for the airport, Kangana wrote, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

Take a look:

It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/HOqehIE8Hd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the trailer for Thalaivi received an overwhelming response from all. Featuring Kangana as J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi will trace the famous personality's journey from an actress to a politician. It also stars Bhagyashree, Madhoo, Arvind Swamy and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shaailesh R Singh. It is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23, 2021. Besides this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

