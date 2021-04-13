Kangana Ranaut prays to a devi photo her mom gave & wishes on Navratri, Gudi Padwa: Lost a lot but this stayed

Actress Kangana Ranaut has extended warm wishes to fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri. The Thalaivi star shared photos while praying and shared a photo of the one thing that her mom gave her when she was leaving home years ago that stayed with her.

Actress always makes it a point to wish her fans on the occasion of any special festival. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Kangana extended warm wishes to her fans on social media on the occasion of Navratri and Gudi Padwa. While extending her wishes, the Thalaivi star also shared photos of herself from the puja at her home. Along with the photos, Kangana shared a special story about a Devi photo that her mother Asha Ranaut gave her when she was leaving home years ago.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a couple of photos in which we could see her all dolled up. In one of the photos, we could see her bowing down her head to a Devi picture. The Thalaivi star shared that it was this photo that her mother gave her when she left home to pursue her career and that it stayed with her all through the years. Kangana claimed that she lost a lot but the Devi photo continued to be with her all along. With it, she wished her fans on Navratri and mentioned that if they don't know what the festival means, they should just worship their mother.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Take a look:

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kangana had shared adorable photos of her nephew Prithvi working in the fields with his mom Rangoli Chandel. On the work front, Kangana's film Thalaivi was supposed to release this month on April 23, 2021. However, owing to the COVID 19 cases surge, the film release was postponed. Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty.

