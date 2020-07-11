  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut prepares for Dhaakad as she indulges in a virtual script reading session with others; See PICS

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming action drama titled Dhaakad. Recently, she indulged in a virtual script reading session with a few others.
2100 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut prepares for Dhaakad as she indulges in a virtual script reading session with others; See PICSKangana Ranaut prepares for Dhaakad as she indulges in a virtual script reading session with others; See PICS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just like others, Kangana Ranaut has also resumed work for her upcoming projects. The actress is currently prepping for her new movie Dhaakad that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Kangana’s first look from the action drama has been already unveiled a long time back much to the excitement of the fans. The actress is going to be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and that’s what makes us eager for Dhaakad’s release.

As we know, Kangana Ranaut isn’t active on social media but her team makes sure to update her fans with whatever is happening in the Manikarnika star’s life. Recently, they have shared a few glimpses of the actress indulging in a virtual script reading session with a few others for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Kangana looks pretty sans makeup as she is seen clad in a black floral outfit. She ties up her hair into a bun and flashes her captivating smile as usual.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Dhaakad, the action drama has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and is co-produced by Sohel Maklai productions and Asylum films. The diva has also undergone rigorous physical training for the movie. Talking about Kangana, she has another movie lined up in her kitty that is the biopic titled Thalaivi. The actress portrays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the same.

Which movie of Kangana Ranaut are you waiting to watch eagerly? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement