Kangana Ranaut prepares for Dhaakad as she indulges in a virtual script reading session with others; See PICS

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming action drama titled Dhaakad. Recently, she indulged in a virtual script reading session with a few others.

Just like others, has also resumed work for her upcoming projects. The actress is currently prepping for her new movie Dhaakad that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Kangana’s first look from the action drama has been already unveiled a long time back much to the excitement of the fans. The actress is going to be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and that’s what makes us eager for Dhaakad’s release.

As we know, Kangana Ranaut isn’t active on social media but her team makes sure to update her fans with whatever is happening in the Manikarnika star’s life. Recently, they have shared a few glimpses of the actress indulging in a virtual script reading session with a few others for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Kangana looks pretty sans makeup as she is seen clad in a black floral outfit. She ties up her hair into a bun and flashes her captivating smile as usual.

Talking about Dhaakad, the action drama has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and is co-produced by Sohel Maklai productions and Asylum films. The diva has also undergone rigorous physical training for the movie. Talking about Kangana, she has another movie lined up in her kitty that is the biopic titled Thalaivi. The actress portrays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the same.

