Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood activists & others over their silence on BMC's demolition of her office

The Bombay High Court has stayed BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office. Here's what the actress has to say about the same.

While was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September, the BMC officials carried out a demolition at her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the same while pulling out the civic body and calling their act deplorable and malafide. The Court has reportedly also asked the BMC officials to reply to the petitioner (Kangana) by Thursday. It has also stated in its order that they sent her notice at a time when she was not in the city.

Not only that, but they reportedly began the demolition despite a written request. In response to the Bombay High Court’s order, Kangana has shared a series of tweets now. The actress says in her first tweet, “Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and it’s done right after I exposed drug racket, questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours?"

Check out her tweet below:

Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood https://t.co/nTK93Cyv9P — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In her second tweet, the actress takes a sly dig at Bollywood activists, candle march organizers, and certain other sections of people over their silence on the entire matter. She further writes, “Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me.” Earlier, Kangana also claimed on Twitter that she had got her documents cleared from BMC itself for renovating the premises.

Check out her tweet below:

Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always , you all deserve the treatment you get from me — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Also Read: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×