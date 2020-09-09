  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood activists & others over their silence on BMC's demolition of her office

The Bombay High Court has stayed BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office. Here's what the actress has to say about the same.
While Kangana Ranaut was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September, the BMC officials carried out a demolition at her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the same while pulling out the civic body and calling their act deplorable and malafide. The Court has reportedly also asked the BMC officials to reply to the petitioner (Kangana) by Thursday. It has also stated in its order that they sent her notice at a time when she was not in the city.

Not only that, but they reportedly began the demolition despite a written request. In response to the Bombay High Court’s order, Kangana has shared a series of tweets now. The actress says in her first tweet, “Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and it’s done right after I exposed drug racket, questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours?"

Check out her tweet below:

In her second tweet, the actress takes a sly dig at Bollywood activists, candle march organizers, and certain other sections of people over their silence on the entire matter. She further writes, “Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me.” Earlier, Kangana also claimed on Twitter that she had got her documents cleared from BMC itself for renovating the premises.

Check out her tweet below:

Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Why does she always need validation from her peer, same ones she abuses regularly? Also Sushant is not murdered, no proofs yet, so stop misleading people you wacko.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Why they will support you? You will talk rubbish about them,and expect them to support you when you are in trouble??? Are you really so stupid????

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

You have badmouthed everyone in the industry. You even spread fake news about Aamir Khan. Why should they support you?

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

RK your friend, tried to warn you 4yrs ago, that THOSE POLITICIANS DON'T FORGET.... remember? ☺️

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Your peers consider you to be a TROUBLE MAKER... keep tweeting ☺️

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

What happened to the Kangana Team?.... ☺️ THE MANALI TEAM... This mess is ABOVE THEIR LEAGUE ☺️

