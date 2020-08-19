Kangana Ranaut questions Deepika Padukone's depression theory; Asks 'how does it happen after 8 years?'

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She has once again lashed out at Deepika Padukone and raised a few questions over her theory about depression.

is known for being vocal about her opinions. The actress had earlier lashed out at who urged the fans to spread awareness on mental illness after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Now, her team has shared yet another video on Twitter in which she made a few more points and raised questions at Deepika’s depression theory. Kangana begins by stating how Deepika claimed in 2015-16 that she suffered from depression after being dumped by someone in 2008.

As per Kangana, this has happened after 8 years. She also claims that Deepika worked, had affairs, and even got married in the midst of all this despite having depression. The actress than raises a question regarding what kind of depression is this which happens after 8 years. Kangana admits knowing people who have gone through this phase and states that a huge part of their life goes completely dysfunctional. She quotes, ‘It is arguable that can they really ever tap into their full potential.’

(Trigger Warning)

According to her, most people will say that they can’t do that because of their limitations. Kangana further alleges Deepika has made a business out of her depression. She also says the latter claimed Sushant ended his life as he was suffering from depression. Kangana mentions a ‘racket’ that starts to like and retweet such comments. The actress then says that one can assume about Deepika suffering from depression after 8 years. However, she questions the latter on the grounds that why can’t they give a benefit of the doubt either to Sushant or her that they are not ‘bipolar.’

Check out the tweet below:

Repeat after me https://t.co/hvIKwBpjac — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone for her depression posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×