Kangana Ranaut questions farmer suicide rates as protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh on 8 December

Reacting to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting, Kangana Ranaut questioned why are farmer suicide rates high.
With the deadlock between farmers and the government over the farm laws continuing to rage, the situation heated up further on Friday. The protesting farmers who have demanded the central government to roll back the three farm laws called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December. Bharatiya Kisan Union's General Secretary, HS Lakhowal at the Singhu Border said, "Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8," ANI tweeted.  

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has made her stand clear and not spoken in favour of the farmers protests, questioned farmer suicide rates. Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked why are suicide rates so high if farmers are happy with the 'existing structure'.  

She tweeted, "Every year thousands of farmers commit suicide,we are the bread basket of the world but our farmers are the poorest,every year I read and see hundreds of strikes by farmers for reforms,agar sab itne satisfied hain existing structure se toh phir suicides n strikes kaun karta hai?" 

Take a look: 

Kangana Ranaut has faced heat on social media for her comments on the farmers protests. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh hit out at the actress for her remarks on an elderly Sikh woman whom she mistook for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said that she was protesting for Rs 100 a day. 

The Queen actress was also slapped with another legal notice by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for her derogatory tweets on the same issue.   

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slapped with another legal notice over 'insensitive' tweets on farmers protests; See Her Reply

